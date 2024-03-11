Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $95,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,889,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

