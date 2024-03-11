Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 407,412 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 407,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,156,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,961,563. The company has a market capitalization of $567.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

