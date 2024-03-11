Comerica Bank Has $118.14 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,158 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $118,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.04 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.