Comerica Bank Has $94.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 199,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $94,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $25.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,282.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,236. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,026.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

