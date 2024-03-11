Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428,331 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $150,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after buying an additional 430,445 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.94. 1,096,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

