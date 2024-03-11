Comerica Bank Makes New $65.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,175,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,225,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,781,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.82. 488,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,116. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

