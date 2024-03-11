Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 972,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,633,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.69. 393,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $175.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.