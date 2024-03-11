Comerica Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,554,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.78. 112,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,411. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $182.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

