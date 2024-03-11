Comerica Bank Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 812.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,732,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,479,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

