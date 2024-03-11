Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263,475 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.37. The company had a trading volume of 382,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

