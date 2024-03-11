Comerica Bank Takes $75.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,106,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,684,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVW traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 826,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

