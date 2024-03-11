Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comerica were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

