Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals makes up 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,477,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 351,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,130. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.