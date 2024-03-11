Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock worth $832,774 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

