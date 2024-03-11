Comparing Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 11 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus price target of $29.27, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,139.26%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.71) -13.14 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.93) -0.21

Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -47.05% -43.21% Aptose Biosciences N/A -230.97% -142.96%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

