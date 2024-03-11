CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

CMPO stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $471.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

