Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,132 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 530,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

