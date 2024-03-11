Concordium Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $57.62 million and $1.03 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,943,216,703 coins and its circulating supply is 9,209,325,630 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

