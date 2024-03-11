Conflux Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $71.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,564.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.99 or 0.00610473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00144518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00051846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00054538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00157027 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,978,860,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,841,373,511 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,978,695,065.73 with 3,841,195,052.5 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31936107 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $66,958,937.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars.

