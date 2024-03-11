Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 21,694 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.89% of Calavo Growers worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 162,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.61). Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $241.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

