Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 910,290 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 171.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 664,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,436,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 183,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

