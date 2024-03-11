Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 3,991 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Visa by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,856,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,243. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.42 and a 200-day moving average of $255.19. The stock has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

