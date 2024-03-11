Connors Investor Services Inc. Cuts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after buying an additional 307,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 225,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,143. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

