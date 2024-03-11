Connors Investor Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Trupanion worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trupanion by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 43.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.59. 128,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,543. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.