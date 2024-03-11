Connors Investor Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $29.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $732.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $694.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $317.24 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $696.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

