Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Artivion worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Artivion stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.03. 62,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,182. The company has a market capitalization of $825.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $244,116.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,495 shares of company stock worth $3,617,956. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

