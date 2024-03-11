Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.57. 191,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

