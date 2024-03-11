Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 944,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,281. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.