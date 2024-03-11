Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $57.22. 6,801,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,973,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

