Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 18,008 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 283,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,510. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

