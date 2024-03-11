Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 196,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zeta Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 473,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.