ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.