Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.12 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

