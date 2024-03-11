Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$4,100.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3,966.67.

TSE CSU opened at C$3,793.84 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$2,263.11 and a 1-year high of C$3,856.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3,642.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,206.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.358 per share. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

