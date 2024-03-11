Contrasting NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A American Well -260.63% -40.19% -33.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextPlay Technologies and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

American Well has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 199.35%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.86 -$37.97 million N/A N/A American Well $259.05 million 1.15 -$675.16 million ($2.40) -0.43

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats American Well on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

