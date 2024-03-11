Contrasting Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 3.54% 27.99% 1.34% FirstCash 6.96% 14.42% 6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Savers Value Village and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 FirstCash 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. FirstCash has a consensus target price of $116.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than FirstCash.

This table compares Savers Value Village and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.50 billion 2.08 $84.72 million N/A N/A FirstCash $3.15 billion 1.66 $219.30 million $4.80 24.13

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Savers Value Village.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats FirstCash on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. It serves cash and credit-constrained consumers. The company was formerly known as FirstCash, Inc and changed its name to FirstCash Holdings, Inc. in December 2021. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.