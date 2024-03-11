Coq Inu One Day Volume Reaches $44.77 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $356.72 million and approximately $44.77 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000497 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $43,877,782.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

