Cormark Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.78.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
