Cormark Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.26. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$502.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.