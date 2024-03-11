Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.88.

GLW stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

