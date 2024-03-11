Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $114.90 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.15. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

