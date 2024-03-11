Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

AKAM stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.