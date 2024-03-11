Creative Planning Has $19.94 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 40,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Stryker by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $357.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.29. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $360.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

