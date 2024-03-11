Creative Planning Has $22.44 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

