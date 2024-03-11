Creative Planning Has $27.56 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $27,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $52.22 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

