Creative Planning Has $28.07 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,262 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $243.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.