Creative Planning Has $28.07 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,262 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $243.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

