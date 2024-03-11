Creative Planning Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $386.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.