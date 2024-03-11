Creative Planning Purchases 9,359 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $205.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

