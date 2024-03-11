Creative Planning Raises Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 1.79% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

