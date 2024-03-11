Creative Planning Sells 10,649 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

